Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sapphire Cherries.
Reviews
1
Sativa-Baker_33
Member since 2019
Really top shelf strain. Buds are really nice looking,
very hard/dense with lots of sticky resin. Smells exotic like sweet/floral/fruity with a slight pungent skunk. Thick heavy smoke with a flavour like cherries and flowers mixed with diesel. Hard hitting strain with high potency.