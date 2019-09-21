ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Really top shelf strain. Buds are really nice looking, very hard/dense with lots of sticky resin. Smells exotic like sweet/floral/fruity with a slight pungent skunk. Thick heavy smoke with a flavour like cherries and flowers mixed with diesel. Hard hitting strain with high potency.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
