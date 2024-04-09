Sapphire Kush reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sapphire Kush.
Sapphire Kush strain effects
Sapphire Kush strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
j........7
April 9, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Smok’en she hits different dab pen, nice head change…deep dense hits, nice flavor-hints of sweet flowery undertones/nice head change, mellow buzz…headbanger with big draws!!
j........1
June 1, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Smooth draw. Tasty after smoke finish. Felt relaxed and very calm. Great for anxiety or depression. Gets you out of your head. Effects are almost immediate. Great smoke.
r........n
January 18, 2024
very good sativie
S........p
May 5, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Headache
Im geeked this is wild fr