Scratch & Sniff strain effects
J........0
December 18, 2022
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Super vivid colors! Huge nugs, millions of tricombs , and great effects! Great strain if your trying to faze off into a movie or maybe even just a beautiful sight!
d........7
April 23, 2023
Hungry
Tingly
Pretty ok strain got a oz of it and it’s not to smelly but it definitely it’s strong smoked it out of my new bong and it was really good tasting pretty good over all to me so I’d say if you see on the menu I’d recommend it if your looking to eat chill and get a nice high
a........l
March 4, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Focused
Banging strain Doja club exclusive love this nice flavours ending a long strong high full terps can't praise this enuf 👍🖐️🧲