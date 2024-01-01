stock photo similar to Scribbles
Scribbles
Scribbles is a cannabis strain from Oakland, CA breeder Purple City Genetics. Scribbles is a cross of Orange Kush x Razberry Gastank. Scribbles is an indica hybrid and a vigorous plant with decent yield for extraction, and fruit and tropical gas terps. Leave a review for this strain.
