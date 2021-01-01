Seattle Sour D is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Seattle Chronic Seeds. This strain is created using two phenotypes of their own Super Sour CBD. The two are crossed to create a well-rounded 1:2 CBD/THC strain. Seattle Sour D has loud terps and provides an energetic high. While smoking this strain, you can expect flavors like diesel and gas, alongside a buzz that will work well for those looking to stimulate their appetite or manage digestive issues.