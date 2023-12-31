HS, this strain is one of the most unique in terms of effects. It's spooky, totally had a few trips now where this undeniably connects you with the ghost/spirit world. Let me explain, the shadows will start to appear ominous, you will sense any previous pain or trauma in the space your physically in. When I went into certain rooms all alone in the new big house I just bought lol, the hair would stand up on the back of my neck and my skin would start to tingle. Ghostly vibes bigtime. I finally know what people mean when they talk of shadow ghosts. I saw one stand up in my shower. I won't condemn this strain bc I do think there is a market for this experience, but I don't frighten easily by a long shot and this stuff was spooky. I'll probably never try it again unless it's halloween time with a big group so in essence it's desparately a social strain! Very unique! 200mg aka 1 gram of flower infused in coco oil.