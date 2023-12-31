Shake Shack reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Shake Shack.
Shake Shack strain effects
Shake Shack reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
v........8
December 31, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
This strain is a different type of lifted for real. I’m super up there but I still want to move around and do things, but I swear the hunger is insane
a........d
January 12, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
I ordered an Oz of Shake Shack from Jardine Dispensary in Las Vegas for $100, home delivered thinking I was going to get shake to make some cannabutter 😆 I ended up loading up a bowl. This strain relaxed my whole entire body and mind. It helped relieve my body aches and pains. It gave me the munchies. It helped stop my constant sweaty hands and feet 😊
j........7
January 17, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Very relaxed but still talkative. Perfect for a chill hang out sesh
6........6
March 18, 2025
Talkative
Tingly
HS, this strain is one of the most unique in terms of effects. It's spooky, totally had a few trips now where this undeniably connects you with the ghost/spirit world. Let me explain, the shadows will start to appear ominous, you will sense any previous pain or trauma in the space your physically in. When I went into certain rooms all alone in the new big house I just bought lol, the hair would stand up on the back of my neck and my skin would start to tingle. Ghostly vibes bigtime. I finally know what people mean when they talk of shadow ghosts. I saw one stand up in my shower. I won't condemn this strain bc I do think there is a market for this experience, but I don't frighten easily by a long shot and this stuff was spooky. I'll probably never try it again unless it's halloween time with a big group so in essence it's desparately a social strain! Very unique! 200mg aka 1 gram of flower infused in coco oil.