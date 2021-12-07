Sitting Bull reviews
Sitting Bull strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
R........3
December 7, 2021
very good for stress, anxiety, pain. nice high levels i recommend it.