Sleep and Sour is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Super Sour CBD with Cancer’s Nightmare. This cross puts out massive trichomes that are packed with terps. Sleep and Sour puts out an aroma that is sweet, sour and gassy. Some say it is reminiscent of berry pie. With a 1:1 CBD to THC ratio, this strain offers a truly relaxing high.
Strain Details
