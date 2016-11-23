ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Smooth Operator
  4. Reviews

Smooth Operator reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Smooth Operator.

Avatar for surfertoes
Member since 2017
Definitely one of my favorite strains. the body high is fantastic and after a few puffs you’ll definitely have an ‘Aha!’ moment in which u understand it’s name. it’s a thick, slow, nice high that comes on like a deep tissue massage. Great strain.
Avatar for robbyspencer95
Member since 2015
I would have went with five stars but the reason I didn't was it had a quick high it was a fast come down but to also be fair I have a high tolerance. Also this was the first nug I bought and tried on my vacation it definitely had wonderful taste and smell also great keef, so overall a four star nug...
EnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
