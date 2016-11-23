Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Smooth Operator.
Reviews
2
surfertoes
Member since 2017
Definitely one of my favorite strains. the body high is fantastic and after a few puffs you’ll definitely have an ‘Aha!’ moment in which u understand it’s name. it’s a thick, slow, nice high that comes on like a deep tissue massage. Great strain.
I would have went with five stars but the reason I didn't was it had a quick high it was a fast come down but to also be fair I have a high tolerance. Also this was the first nug I bought and tried on my vacation it definitely had wonderful taste and smell also great keef, so overall a four star nug...