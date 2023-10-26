wHy iS It SpIcY very harsh and spicy out of my normally silky smooth bong, so ill have to take smaller bowls of this. effects are just kicking in now, its a floaty head high, but with a grounded core. a really nice classic "toasted" feeling, im relaxed and intent and able to focus on a few things at once still. bowl #2 now; it was an ity bity one and it was still extremely violent on my throat, making me swallow the smoke and cough a bunch, and i am a veteran smoker.