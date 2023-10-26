Snicklefritz reviews
g........2
October 26, 2023
Dry eyes
wHy iS It SpIcY very harsh and spicy out of my normally silky smooth bong, so ill have to take smaller bowls of this. effects are just kicking in now, its a floaty head high, but with a grounded core. a really nice classic "toasted" feeling, im relaxed and intent and able to focus on a few things at once still. bowl #2 now; it was an ity bity one and it was still extremely violent on my throat, making me swallow the smoke and cough a bunch, and i am a veteran smoker.
j........r
December 27, 2023
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Huge munchies and bad cotton mouth with the beginning of the high being drowsy and non verbal to the end and middle being mellow yet talkative. I experience symptoms of strains on a large level so I was really able to notice a change on how this strain affected me. (Used a crack wire and a 1g cart) If u looking for a indica feel hybrid strain that will make you mellow but not enough to pass out, this one is fd for you.
d........4
July 5, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Very earthly and hits hard early but power through it. Exceptional high