stock photo similar to Snow Globe
Snow Globe
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
write a review
Snow Globe is a cannabis strain. Snow Globe comes from the top Colorado breeder, Cannarado and is a cross of (ChemD x ChemSis) x Snowman; part of a big series of Snowman crosses. Leave one of the first reviews of Snow Globe. Snow Globe flowers in 65 days and gets medium to tall in height with an average yield.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Snow GlobeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Snow Globe products near you
Similar to Snow Globe near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—