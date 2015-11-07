Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I like this one. I have it in a dab pen and it gets the job done. It’s definitely a stronger smelling strain, it has a very weedy smell which isn’t great for discretion. But it’s a nice chill high that helps a lot with pain and sleeping. It does make me pretty tired though. All in all, a good strain...
I LOVE Snow Lotus! One sip of my Snow Lotus cartridge, and I am ready to socialize! It's extremely hard to be sad when I have Snow Lotus. My boyfriend even noticed that I became really sad/depressed when I ran out. It just gave me such a calming mood and allows me to relax and look at the bright sid...
Also called "Goohead" (which I prefer because it's funnier sounding), this indica-leaning hybrid is a less potent cannabis that's great for relaxing or getting some rest. It has a sweetish fruity aroma and flavor, not overly strong and sweet like Strawberry Cough or Blueberry, but pretty mellow tast...
Snow Lotus is probably my new favorite strain for medicinal purposes, especially anxiety. I’ve suffered from severe anxiety & depression rooting from both genetics as well as PTSD for the entirety of my adult life. This has been so helpful in gently but swiftly calming my anxiety & lifting m...