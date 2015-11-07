ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for chelle11785
Member since 2019
Wow did this strain give me the coughs. It was a mild high that helped with anxiety, but I had the strongest urge to nap after using it. It was okay, but not going to be a favorite for me.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Junipermintleaf
Member since 2019
I like this one. I have it in a dab pen and it gets the job done. It’s definitely a stronger smelling strain, it has a very weedy smell which isn’t great for discretion. But it’s a nice chill high that helps a lot with pain and sleeping. It does make me pretty tired though. All in all, a good strain...
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for pacwoman4456
Member since 2019
I LOVE Snow Lotus! One sip of my Snow Lotus cartridge, and I am ready to socialize! It's extremely hard to be sad when I have Snow Lotus. My boyfriend even noticed that I became really sad/depressed when I ran out. It just gave me such a calming mood and allows me to relax and look at the bright sid...
EnergeticGigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Puffaluppagus
Member since 2019
Also called "Goohead" (which I prefer because it's funnier sounding), this indica-leaning hybrid is a less potent cannabis that's great for relaxing or getting some rest. It has a sweetish fruity aroma and flavor, not overly strong and sweet like Strawberry Cough or Blueberry, but pretty mellow tast...
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for chaaanny
Member since 2015
Snow Lotus is probably my new favorite strain for medicinal purposes, especially anxiety. I’ve suffered from severe anxiety &amp; depression rooting from both genetics as well as PTSD for the entirety of my adult life. This has been so helpful in gently but swiftly calming my anxiety &amp; lifting m...
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Painterguy
Member since 2019
GREAT coverage of sticky trichomes. Terrific bag appeal and a very relaxing, pain relieving, buzz.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeTingly
Avatar for BrickWahl
Member since 2018
Very decisive notes.
HappyRelaxedUplifted