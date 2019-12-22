ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Snowman reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Snowman.

Avatar for BlueBerry_Banana
Member since 2017
Beautiful strain really is a good strain wish I got more then an 8th. Cookies 🍪 did a great job! At least with the batch I got. The batch I received. Nugs were good sized round dense just covered in THC crystals. Awesome the high is incredible.
Avatar for TheRevGirl
Member since 2018
One of my new faves!!! Hopefully will see more of it around. As a creative, this is the perfect strain to enhance my creativity....great euphoria-type high, yet focused, very heady. As I took more hits off this pretty tasty strain, I could tell my chronic neck, shoulder and back pain began to dissip...
