Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Snowman.
BlueBerry_Banana
Member since 2017
Beautiful strain really is a good strain wish I got more then an 8th. Cookies 🍪 did a great job! At least with the batch I got. The batch I received. Nugs were good sized round dense just covered in THC crystals. Awesome the high is incredible.
One of my new faves!!! Hopefully will see more of it around. As a creative, this is the perfect strain to enhance my creativity....great euphoria-type high, yet focused, very heady. As I took more hits off this pretty tasty strain, I could tell my chronic neck, shoulder and back pain began to dissip...