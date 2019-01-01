ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Solo's Stash

Solo’s Stash

A remix of Bodhi Seeds’ Jabba’s Stash, Solo’s Stash crosses LA Pure Kush and Snow Lotus. Solo’s Stash takes the trichome frost from Snow Lotus and the deep effects from LA Pure Kush. Vanilla, caramel, butterscotch, and a hint of lemon make up its flavor profile, while the otherworldly high will take you into a full-body buzz.

