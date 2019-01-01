ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Sorbet Stash

A tasty strain from DNA genetics, Sorbet Stash is a cross of Karma Genetics’ indica powerhouse Headstash and their own Sorbet. The strain comes with a sweet and creamy flavor profile that is accompanied by fuel and pine notes. The euphoric high may put a smile on your face and is great for medical patients battling stress and chronic pain.

