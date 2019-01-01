Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
A tasty strain from DNA genetics, Sorbet Stash is a cross of Karma Genetics’ indica powerhouse Headstash and their own Sorbet. The strain comes with a sweet and creamy flavor profile that is accompanied by fuel and pine notes. The euphoric high may put a smile on your face and is great for medical patients battling stress and chronic pain.