Soul Mate reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Soul Mate.
Soul Mate strain effects
Soul Mate reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
l........s
August 20, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Stellar strain for any time of the day. It’s truly balanced. Smoking it for the first time now I feel tingly, loose and relaxed. It tastes amazing too. I’ll definitely be repurchasing.
s........7
November 5, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
It’s a good body high
k........4
August 21, 2024
Relaxed
Not bad, $20 at Rise on small buds. Chill body high.
M........5
May 25, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Well I copped a 8th of SOULMATE and tbh i feel like we are bonded for life LMAO nah. But if you catch my flow , its definitely good, if you have a chance to run by it you should definitely pick this up. Its smooth even if you use grabba, for me it instantly gave an relaxed feeling, its kinda hard to be productive when smoking SOULMATE. I instantly wanted to relax into a nice slumber. My moms is a veteran she was blazing in the 70s, she only smoked two spliffs before she tapped out. ITS A GOODIE (NYC)
L........s
February 11, 2024
the batch I'm reviewing comes from gLeaf in VA, 17% THC. pretty weak, mediocre bud. I mean, it's better than schwag, but this is a fine example of very low quality dispensary weed. I get high when I smoke it, but the smell is just a pungent, reggie bud smell, and no real taste. haven't seen this strain anywhere else, but this company is known to go by other names as well so who knows.