Well I copped a 8th of SOULMATE and tbh i feel like we are bonded for life LMAO nah. But if you catch my flow , its definitely good, if you have a chance to run by it you should definitely pick this up. Its smooth even if you use grabba, for me it instantly gave an relaxed feeling, its kinda hard to be productive when smoking SOULMATE. I instantly wanted to relax into a nice slumber. My moms is a veteran she was blazing in the 70s, she only smoked two spliffs before she tapped out. ITS A GOODIE (NYC)