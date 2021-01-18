Sour Cherries reviews
L........9
January 18, 2021
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
This strain tasted good had an earthy OG flavor. It was suppose to be sativa dominant but it had me knocked out like an indica. The effects were felt immediately I knew this was a potent strain immediately after trying it, it gave me a head and body high.
B........d
March 10, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
I got sour cherry cartridge. It says it's a hybrid on package. Great taste! Head high and uplifting feeling.
p........e
July 22, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Focused
This strain did what I expected keeping me attentive and active. Later on during the high, I gained some sleepiness and the rest was very good. I recommend this flower and the scent is terrific. Inhaling is not too tasty though it isn’t, the meditation after toting makes up for it.
c........3
November 28, 2022
Aroused
Giggly
Hungry
Sleepy
The effects hit pretty quick with this one. An instant balance loss leading to happy quite clumsy gigglyness. After pushing through a slight anxious period on the sofa a strong arousal wave came which was felt by all of us smoking. This lasted a good hour before subsiding to a relaxed sleepy high.
B........9
September 9, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Royal Highness “Sour Cherry” was one of the best flowers and concentrates I have ever smoked with an amazing fruity flavor high THC content it really just an amazing strain. It keeps me relaxed, happy, alert, and energetic. Love it so much
s........d
June 18, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
Very mellow.
L........d
July 18, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Woah smells funky, taste like rubberized berries with spice and hit with fuel. Yet it's smooth inhale/exhale. Compared to NYC Diesel, this strain hits smoother. I feel relaxed and my mind floating away. body vibrations. feels like earth is a boat and my body swaying to it. Good nightcap strain.
s........6
December 6, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
I consumed this strain in it's flower form and it's effects are exactly as described on this site. I regret smoking this before having to do laundry. Lol I feel very relaxed so this helps with my anxiety. I don't feel my back pain. If I ever purchase this strain again I'll be sure to vape or dab. 10/10 ✨