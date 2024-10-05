Sour Fire Tahoe
Sour Fire Tahoe
Sour Fire Tahoe effects are mostly energizing.
Sour Fire Tahoe is a weed strain from the breeder Karma Genetics. Sour Fire Tahoe combines Fire Tahoe x Karma Sour D bx2. That's essentially a lot of OG Kush and Sour Diesel genes, for hybrid effects, and smells that range from earthy OG, to lime-gassy, to burned rubber. An OG and Sour specialist, Karma Genetics said the strain is moderately challenging to grow with a tendency to stretch in early flower. Leave a review of Sour Fire Tahoe.
October 5, 2024
Very nice pot. Excellent taste. Large sticky buds that pack a fantastic high!! You can taste the Sour Diesel. The hints of Tahoe OG follow with every exhale. I like it!!!