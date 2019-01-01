ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Spice
  • Leafly flower of Spice

Hybrid

Spice

Spice

Bred by Mr. Nice, Spice involves a cross of a Hawaiian indica and a Hawaiian sativa. The strain grows like a sativa but finishes quickly like an indica. In 8 weeks you can expect massive lime green and yellow buds coated in white trichomes. Flavors and aromas are fruity and tropical and are accompanied by a whimsical high that may remind you of relaxing on the beach.

Reviews

1

No reviews yet.
write a review

Most popular in