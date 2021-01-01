Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Spiked Mai Tai
  5. Spiked Mai Tai Reviews

Spiked Mai Tai reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Spiked Mai Tai.

Spiked Mai Tai effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2 people reported 7 effects
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
50% of people report feeling giggly
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Spiked Mai Tai near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...