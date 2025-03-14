Spray Tan reviews
Pine, skunk, nutty. Not sure why there’s a stock photo of PAVÉ up, but the smalls I obtained are more dark purple and olive green, and coated with fuzzy keif, not so much of the glistening as it is furry. I smoked a bowl and didn’t feel anything from the onset, but, upon clearing the clean white ash and putting away what wasn’t broken up I was hit with the effects and they’re really nice. Eased in and setup like I would imagine if I was being sprayed with some paint. Haven’t had a creeper like this since the Colorado Creeper strain I had in the late 90’s. A+ med strain!!