Stracciatella reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Stracciatella.
Stracciatella strain effects
Stracciatella strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
d........3
July 3, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
I got this strain as a sativa dominant flower batch I really enjoy the aroma and the taste. sativas always are enjoyable for morning coffee and this is no exception this and a little bit of Indica is superb for pain and inflammation.
l........g
June 4, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Body high, citrus and toast, I prefer the original gelato
l........y
August 8, 2023
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
This is my favorite strain for daytime. I use a cartridge. I am able to keep focused yet relaxed. No anxiety.
t........r
March 23, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
It made me fluent in spanish and english. Beautiful buds with a great jug to flower relation. Thank you Leafly :)
s........7
August 3, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Had this as a sativa cart, great daytime strain.