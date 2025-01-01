Strawberry Pie Auto is a hybrid autoflowering strain bred by Fast Buds. This strain packs potency in bounty, cannabinoids, and terps; growers of all levels can expect around 550gr/m2 in 65 days, on short, space-saving plants. Strawberry Pie Auto buds glisten with icy trichomes, and reek of creamy, skunky, strawberry shortcake, with an herbal, diesel, and cinnamon twist flavor. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Pie Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.