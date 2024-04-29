Strawberry Tart reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Tart.
Strawberry Tart reviews
c........1
April 29, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Tingly
Me and my girlfriend both love this one. It’s very sweet and makes things feel 10x better. This strain is hands down the secret sauce to the best strain for arousal.
h........n
February 1, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Happy
Good smell, taste, high
m........6
December 24, 2021
You get little light and relaxing body high and also have nice peppery fruity taste