Sunday Brunch reviews
Sunday Brunch strain effects
Reported by 5 real people like you
Sunday Brunch strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
b........2
January 3, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
The description is not accurate for this strain. It is a HYBRID of Mimosa X Sundae Driver. The strain the description describes is Mimosa Purple Punch X Clementine. Anyways, very Sativa heavy, but gives that nice stress relief. Certainly a day time smoke, it won't leave you glued to the couch.
f........s
December 14, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Talkative
I got this strain in some shatter and it tastes very fruity and hits the head pretty strong while still keeping you active in what you are doing. Will have you focusing in on your task and not even realize it. Great for a midday smoke or morning wake up session. All Around really solid strain with plenty of flavor and more on the Sativa side of the hybrid.
N........y
December 13, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Talkative
I liked it but made me jittery at times. Other than that, I created great art with it!
c........9
March 23, 2025
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Amazing! Slight orange taste with a bit of vanilla. Uplifting