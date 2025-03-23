Sunday Brunch
HybridTHC 18%CBG 1%
Sunday Brunch
SBr
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Talkative
Orange
Berry
Vanilla
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Humulene
Sunday Brunch effects are mostly energizing.
Sunday Brunch potency is higher THC than average.
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Sunday Brunch is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Purple Punch and Clementine. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and talkative. Sunday Brunch has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sunday Brunch, before let us know! Leave a review.
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Sunday Brunch strain effects
Reported by 5 real people like you
Sunday Brunch strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
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Sunday Brunch strain reviews(5)
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c........9
March 23, 2025
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
Amazing! Slight orange taste with a bit of vanilla. Uplifting
b........2
January 3, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Uplifted
The description is not accurate for this strain. It is a HYBRID of Mimosa X Sundae Driver. The strain the description describes is Mimosa Purple Punch X Clementine. Anyways, very Sativa heavy, but gives that nice stress relief. Certainly a day time smoke, it won't leave you glued to the couch.
f........s
December 14, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Talkative
Dry mouth
I got this strain in some shatter and it tastes very fruity and hits the head pretty strong while still keeping you active in what you are doing. Will have you focusing in on your task and not even realize it. Great for a midday smoke or morning wake up session. All Around really solid strain with plenty of flavor and more on the Sativa side of the hybrid.