Sunny Wizard reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sunny Wizard.
Sunny Wizard strain effects
Sunny Wizard reviews
m........1
April 20, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Sleepy
Plucked this out of a dispensary in Maryland. Yep, it hits hard. Has a good floral chronic scent. Gets you super fried. Came in 35% THC.
t........0
October 21, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Extremely dense, bright nugget of a chameleon green, like color with bright and dark fiery red hairs throughout. Breaks down beautifully and is a great choice for during the day advanced smokers. Enjoy, smoke 2 joints call me in 3 days. Peace!
T........a
October 9, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Talkative
I got prerolls by Edie Parker and the were amazing. So fresh and the tips were so cute. I smokes with my bestie and we had a great time relaxing in our medicinal purpose. It made us happy and very chill. The smell was very minty and fresh and the high was very heady. Would recommend.
k........n
November 10, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
As a rule, i usually don’t write reviews; however came here to say I absolutely love this flower. As a connoisseur who has tried every Curio out there, this is a special gem. The prodigal child of 2 amazing parental strains.
a........a
August 3, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
I have GAD and get paranoid very easily. Took one bong hit in the morning, while camping, and simply enjoyed music while cleaning up. Unique taste, level-headed high, at least in small doses.