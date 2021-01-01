Loading…
Super Critical

Hybrid
THC 13%CBG 1%Limonene

Super Critical potency is lower than average.

Super Critical is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Super Critical. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Super Critical terpenes

Certified Strain Science

The most abundant terpene in Super Critical is limonene, followed by caryophyllene and myrcene.

Dominant terpene

Limonene (citrus)

Other terpenes

Caryophyllene(pepper)Myrcene(herbal)

Strain spotlight

