Superstar Punani is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain bred by Waffle House Genetics. This strain was bred by crossing Putang with Super Silver Cough. Superstar Punani smells like citrus mixed with incense and haze aromas. The flowering time for this strain is between 9-10 weeks.
Strain Details
Superstar Punani is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain bred by Waffle House Genetics. This strain was bred by crossing Putang with Super Silver Cough. Superstar Punani smells like citrus mixed with incense and haze aromas. The flowering time for this strain is between 9-10 weeks.