ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Superstar Punani
Hybrid

Superstar Punani

Be the first to review!
No effects reported
Strain Details

Superstar Punani is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain bred by Waffle House Genetics. This strain was bred by crossing Putang with Super Silver Cough. Superstar Punani smells like citrus mixed with incense and haze aromas. The flowering time for this strain is between 9-10 weeks.

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Superstar Punani reviewsNo Reviews

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight