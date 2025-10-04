Sweet N Sour
aka Sweet And Sour, Sweet N' Sour, Sweet + Sour, Sweet & Sour
Sweet N Sour
SNS
Hybrid
Energetic
Talkative
Euphoric
Diesel
Berry
Vanilla
Sweet N Sour effects are mostly energizing.
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Sweet N Sour strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
Sweet N Sour strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Arthritis
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Similar to Sweet N Sour near Ashburn, VA
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Sweet N Sour strain reviews(3)
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l........0
October 4, 2025
Energetic
Talkative
Anxious
Dry eyes
Hits like sour diesel, mellows to a sweet vanilla or buttercreme after taste. Dense. Reminds me eating Chinese takeout. Delicious. Couple hour buzz since I regularly smoke. Definitely a day starter.
t........4
October 7, 2024
Energetic
Not sure if the same strain because mine was ‘Sweet & Sour’ not ‘Sweet N Sour’ but I’ll assume it is. Super colorful buds & smokes good. Gets a pass from me.