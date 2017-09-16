Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
One of the best bud I ever had! The orange greenish colour made my mind feel so relaxed, happy and horny. If your with your girl defenitly make her smoke with you and you will have the best sex you ever had!