  3. Tahoe Frostbite
  4. Reviews

Tahoe Frostbite reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tahoe Frostbite.

2

Avatar for Chey_Martinez
Member since 2019
Amazing strain, gave me a great pleasant and talkative high, very beautiful bud, and very smooth to smoke.
EnergeticGigglyHappy
Avatar for OGstrain420
Member since 2017
One of the best bud I ever had! The orange greenish colour made my mind feel so relaxed, happy and horny. If your with your girl defenitly make her smoke with you and you will have the best sex you ever had!
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
