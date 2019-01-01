ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Tangenesia
  • Leafly flower of Tangenesia

Hybrid

Tangenesia

Tangenesia

Tangenesia is a heady bud crafted from even headier parent strains, Tangerine Haze and Ghiesel Amnesia Haze. This strain is a rare gathering of sweet sativa-dominant elements that offer cerebral clarity cloaked in a hazy aura, making it ideal for zoning out on repetitive tasks or binge watching television. The aroma is that of fruit and herbs with a pleasant sweetness on the exhale. Utilize Tangenesia to combat fatigue, stress, and depression. 

Reviews

1

No reviews yet.
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Tangerine Haze
parent
Strain
Tangenesia