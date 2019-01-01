Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Tangenesia is a heady bud crafted from even headier parent strains, Tangerine Haze and Ghiesel Amnesia Haze. This strain is a rare gathering of sweet sativa-dominant elements that offer cerebral clarity cloaked in a hazy aura, making it ideal for zoning out on repetitive tasks or binge watching television. The aroma is that of fruit and herbs with a pleasant sweetness on the exhale. Utilize Tangenesia to combat fatigue, stress, and depression.