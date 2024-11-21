The Bird
The Bird weed strain comes from Humboldt Seed Co and Sensi Seeds' 2023 collaboration Breeding Grounds. The Bird cannabis strain is a cross of OG Kush x Humboldt Dream x Gelato #33 (dubbed Larry Bird, in reference to the NBA player's number). Expect compact growth and high yields from these green, purple, and icy buds that reek of gasoline, skunk, & funky breath.
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The Bird strain reviews(2)
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n........3
November 21, 2024
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Pretty nice
2........p
December 16, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I haven't been this happy in a while; this strain really surprised me. I rarely laughed so much.