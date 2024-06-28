The CEO reviews
The CEO strain effects
M........x
June 28, 2024
Creative
c........n
June 10, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Great afternoon: PICK ME UP Not sure how it is helps w/ pain & tremors, but 22yrs of chronic pain from mildly tramatic injury: down to a 2/10. 39 y/o w/m. Suburban: impressed asf. Ladies, hats off.
c........g
July 15, 2024
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
it was fire, made me really hungry tho. i was watching soccer and i could feel my bones tingle. it was nice.