Bred by Aficionado Seeds, The Forbidden Candy was only released in Europe among private clubs. Crossing Zkittlez with Aficionado’s favorite hash-making male Royal Kush x Highland Afghani, this strain was created around an exotic terpene profile that can be best celebrated through quality hash. A base flavor of jet fuel is blanketed with white lilac, lavender perfume, and citrus blossoms, making this a must-try for anyone lucky enough to find it.
