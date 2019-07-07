ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
The Forbidden Candy

Bred by Aficionado Seeds, The Forbidden Candy was only released in Europe among private clubs. Crossing Zkittlez with Aficionado’s favorite hash-making male Royal Kush x Highland Afghani, this strain was created around an exotic terpene profile that can be best celebrated through quality hash. A base flavor of jet fuel is blanketed with white lilac, lavender perfume, and citrus blossoms, making this a must-try for anyone lucky enough to find it.

we have this strain available at the club here in Barcelona, Badalona!! :D it is a hybrid yes has an uplifting sativa effect without that added feeling of being too active bits just about right, relaxes you without knocking you out. i am a female and the girls and i at the club are a nervous bunc...
