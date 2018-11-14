ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  The Wife
Hybrid

4.7 46 reviews

The Wife

The Wife

The Wife by Terrapin Care Station is a robust CBD hybrid with a nearly 20:1 CBD/THC ratio. While the genetics remain unknown, The Wife delivers traditional CBD-rich elements including the flavor of fresh cherries and soothing physical effects without psychoactivity. Enjoy this strain to curb a variety of physical ailments such as nausea, chronic pain, migraines, and chemotherapy side effects.

Effects

34 people reported effects
Relaxed 70%
Happy 44%
Uplifted 35%
Focused 23%
Euphoric 20%
Stress 52%
Pain 52%
Inflammation 35%
Anxiety 35%
Headaches 35%
Dry eyes 17%
Dry mouth 8%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 2%
Headache 2%

Reviews

46

Lineage

Strain
The Wife
First strain child
Trophy Wife
child
Second strain child
Cherry Wine
child

