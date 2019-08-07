ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. The Wills
  4. Reviews

The Wills reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain The Wills.

Reviews

3

Avatar for zombienotld
Member since 2017
This is extremely good for headaches. Bye bye Tylenol!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for spots77
Member since 2017
Great strain. bullshit review and genetic background info. I've grown and shared this strain for 23 years.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for stankynuggsackz
Member since 2014
tried this from treehawk farms, (which is becoming my favorite farm hands down) it didn't test very high in THC%, but looked great so I bought some. me and the homie burnt some and went golfing. by the time I got to the first tee, I was feeling like a million bucks, and that the course record was in...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review