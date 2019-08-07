Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
tried this from treehawk farms, (which is becoming my favorite farm hands down) it didn't test very high in THC%, but looked great so I bought some. me and the homie burnt some and went golfing. by the time I got to the first tee, I was feeling like a million bucks, and that the course record was in...