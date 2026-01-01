This Ain't Trash
HybridTHC 29%CBD —
This Ain't Trash
TAT
Hybrid
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
This Ain't Trash potency is higher THC than average.
This Ain't Trash is a hybrid weed strain bred by Jokes Up! Ice Kream for their JUIK brand in collaboration with comedian Bubba Dub, and made from proprietary genetics. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed This Ain't Trash, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
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