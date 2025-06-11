Tiger Berry
Tiger Berry is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, giggly, and happy. Tiger Berry has 17% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Tiger Berry, before let us know! Leave a review.
Tiger Berry strain reviews(2)
d........a
June 11, 2025
Giggly
Relaxed
Great sit back and relax strain, mellow eyes half shut but laugh at a good story, or vide into a movie. Will certainly be buying again.
j........7
September 16, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Uplifted
I suffer from panic attacks and this helped me feel happy where can I find this strain