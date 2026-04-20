Toad Venom reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Toad Venom.
Toad Venom strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
Toad Venom strain flavors
Toad Venom strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 16% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Toad Venom reviews
s........7
April 20, 2026
Happy
Relaxed
Very good affects! Chilled relaxing type strain. Good terp profile! Great vaper and dry pipe selection. I can see why top selection and craft grow hyping this strain! Love the green and orange frosty buds, subtle sweet soft candy mint soapy . Odd terps and fire affects.
p........2
a week ago
do not want this strain.
j........2
May 2, 2026
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
All around good strain yet very paradoxical in the best ways.
E........5
March 28, 2026
Hungry
Anxious
This shit had my paranoia going a bit crazy. It was good for walking around as I did go to a Ren faire on it and that was the result. Maybe the fairies and shit going around whilst I was dressed like a cat bard from a pirate gang didn't help but I'm good on this one.
o........e
April 10, 2026
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Evans creek farms does it best Oregon. Serious smoke for the experienced head.
W........n
February 9, 2026
Creative
Focused
Talkative
Im smoking it right now. I like it not crazy potent but definitely some funk. Super nice sour milk gas type of thing. Cutwright/Waterboyz hit it out the park for sure.