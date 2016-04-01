Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
The write up on Trifecta is wrong. It is actually a cross of OCD and a strain called Mother Mary (blue berry cross). If you don't get it in downtown Seattle it's not legit. The two oldest pictures are the only legit reference.
The newest picture is not Trifecta. It is someone wishing they had Trifecta. There is only one Trifecta, and it's in the original two pictures. The only place to get it is downtown Seattle. If you see it anywhere else, it isn't Trifecta. Nice job haters.