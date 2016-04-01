ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for kwhite37
Member since 2015
EuphoricHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for hay10303
Member since 2014
Good the smells is crazy has to be kept away to strong it's very strong weed you get high fast and a joint can destroy 4 people easy love it
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for nugslist
Member since 2013
The write up on Trifecta is wrong. It is actually a cross of OCD and a strain called Mother Mary (blue berry cross). If you don't get it in downtown Seattle it's not legit. The two oldest pictures are the only legit reference.
Avatar for nugslist
Member since 2013
The newest picture is not Trifecta. It is someone wishing they had Trifecta. There is only one Trifecta, and it's in the original two pictures. The only place to get it is downtown Seattle. If you see it anywhere else, it isn't Trifecta. Nice job haters.
EuphoricHappyHungryTingly
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
I love this strain! It's wonderful for sleep and pain management. I have only found this strain in the Seattle area. Beautiful, smelly buds round out an almost perfect weed.
HungrySleepyTingly
Avatar for jsmey567
Member since 2011
Very good pain management, also good for stimulation of appetite. Introduced to the world in the Seattle area this year.
HappyHungrySleepyTingly