I am surprised NO ONE reviewed this yet… but I will do my best! Definitely digging’ this one! It crept up on me🫠. Niceeeee body high… eyes 👀 heavy though and I have pleasantly sunk into my couch. This would be a good “After work” vibe. You get that high/low effect. So, you can still get things done if you needed, or chill, or just go to sleep. It just relaxes you and puts you in the right kinda mood. Pssst… It’s after work, I’m relaxed and in the right kinda mood🙃🤗.

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