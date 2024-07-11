Triple G reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Triple G.
Triple G strain effects
Triple G strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Triple G reviews
h........2
July 11, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Definitely a creeper. One of my favorite autos to grow. Decent yield got about 3 zips, not a lot of leaves, and beautiful nugs
t........7
August 24, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
I am surprised NO ONE reviewed this yet… but I will do my best! Definitely digging’ this one! It crept up on me🫠. Niceeeee body high… eyes 👀 heavy though and I have pleasantly sunk into my couch. This would be a good “After work” vibe. You get that high/low effect. So, you can still get things done if you needed, or chill, or just go to sleep. It just relaxes you and puts you in the right kinda mood. Pssst… It’s after work, I’m relaxed and in the right kinda mood🙃🤗.
l........t
January 30, 2024
Focused
Talkative
Uplifted
My New Best bud