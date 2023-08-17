Tropic Diesel reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tropic Diesel.
Tropic Diesel strain effects
t........0
August 17, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
love it! Not sleepy bit relaxed! Not overly laughing but HAPPY!
D........3
October 22, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Beautifully balanced hybrid! I wake up early to record music every morning and this is my new go to. Instantly euphoric at 30% THC but uplifting and relaxing, perfect for a jam session. I highly recommend this rare strain!
z........f
July 30, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Love this strain! I get the Spinach Feelz with 5% CBG and it's a personal favourite. It smells sour and fruity, with a touch of diesel. Very smooth smoke and I find it burns really nicely.
M........d
May 15, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Vaped full spectrum Tropic diesel concentrate, had a light fruity and skunk & diesel taste. I use cannabis for anxiety and nerve/back pain control. Which works phenomenal for all those. No anxious feelings. Definitely more flexible, mood is uplifted and euphoric which is very nice and body buzz is tingly and relaxed. A very mellow stoney feeling which is great too, could put you to sleep in higher dosages. It's a very solid balance of body and cerebral high. This for me is a solid top 5 out of 100 strains of I've tried for anxiety and pain.