Vaped full spectrum Tropic diesel concentrate, had a light fruity and skunk & diesel taste. I use cannabis for anxiety and nerve/back pain control. Which works phenomenal for all those. No anxious feelings. Definitely more flexible, mood is uplifted and euphoric which is very nice and body buzz is tingly and relaxed. A very mellow stoney feeling which is great too, could put you to sleep in higher dosages. It's a very solid balance of body and cerebral high. This for me is a solid top 5 out of 100 strains of I've tried for anxiety and pain.