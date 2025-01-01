stock photo similar to Tropical Limez
Tropical Limez
Tropical Limez is a cannabis strain bred by Grounded Genetics. It is a pairing of Pink Limez and Zhoreline. The parents of Tropical Limez both have an elite lineage, with the Pink Limez being a pairing of Str8Lemonade and Runtz. The Zhoreline selected to pollinate the Pink Limez is a pairing of Shoreline and Zkittelz. Tropical Limez is a tropical blast of flavor. Its unique phenotypes can taste like mango or, in other cases, lean on the Str8lemonade in its lineage, producing a more limonene-heavy flavor.
