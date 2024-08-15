Tropical Popsicle reviews
Tropical Popsicle strain effects
b........1
August 15, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
Dry mouth
Very nice and has a deep earthy smell. A bit of floral hints in the after taste. It made me feel very happy. I was reminiscing about old friends and things in my past and I began to smile.
z........t
December 1, 2024
Relaxed
Tingly
Peppery earthy inhale, citrus pineapple exhale. Nice head buzz immediately, then moves to trunk and extremities.