Tropical Zmoothie
Tropical Zmoothie is a weed strain off the Original Z line from breeder Terphogz. Tropical Zmoothie is a cross of Zmoothie #9 x Passion Zmoothie. The Terphogz say it's a 60% indica hybrid that grows well indoors or outdoor, and it has a medium to high flower yield, with a moderate to high hash yield.
