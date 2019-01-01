ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  2. Strains
  3. Turbo
Hybrid

Turbo

An autoflowering cultivar from Heavyweight Seeds, Turbo is a cross between a Brazillian Auto, Indian Auto, and Afghani Auto. With such diverse lineages, the strain comes together to create a fruity strain with a strong musky odor. The high offers a nice calming and relaxing buzz. With its fast growing capabilities, Turbo is an excellent choice for homegrowers looking for a quick solution

