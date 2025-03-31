Turtle Pie reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Turtle Pie.
Turtle Pie strain effects
Reported by 14 real people like you
Turtle Pie reviews
g........0
March 31, 2025
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
yes this strain gets you geeked, shoutout baby smoove
5........f
October 19, 2024
Sleepy
Anxious
Great high till the paranoia sets in. I’ve never been this paranoid before from weed.
5........m
May 14, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
baby smoove once said “when i leave the house i smell like rock rose n number nine, but it dont matter cause i end up smelling like some turtle pie” ever since that bar I haven’t stopped smoking turtle pie it’s honestly one of the best strains to smoke when u jst wanna chill n be on yo mysterious shi chilling in the corner 10/10 recommend
v........n
September 22, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Uplifted
babytron introduced me to this strain and ever since i have no stopped smoking turtle pie, i roll it in a russian cream jus like the shittyboyz and it’s just such a heavenly smoke. 10/10 definitely recommend
l........x
August 24, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
my favorite strain, i dream of it still.
j........e
February 9, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
I have bad anxiety. This is my first time with this strain and I love it. I work grave, so I smoke right before I nap for my next shift. I love the aroma. You can literally taste the smell. It’s amazing 🤤🫠🤗
s........4
July 28, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Talkative
Dry mouth
This shit is well worth the money. One hit from a bong and I was gonzo! In the clouds, if you will. I ran out and I’m honestly sad I don’t have any way of getting it right now
r........r
August 23, 2022
Aroused
Focused
Uplifted
Shoutout babytron. Turtle pie is immaculate.