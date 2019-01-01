Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Utilizing a hemp cultivar for its CBD production, Two Beards from Garden Om Hemp Co. crosses T1 with Cherry Wine. Silvery mint-green buds have deep purple hues that are coated in resin. It has a funky berry aroma with a smooth, robust elderberry flavor.