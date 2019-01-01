ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Utilizing a hemp cultivar for its CBD production, Two Beards from Garden Om Hemp Co. crosses T1 with Cherry Wine. Silvery mint-green buds have deep purple hues that are coated in resin. It has a funky berry aroma with a smooth, robust elderberry flavor. 

