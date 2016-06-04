We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
this shit for sure caught me off guard and got me blitzzzzzed... therefore it's in my top 15 at least. this is a great strain for any time. anything you gotta do, you can count on this bud to help you accomplish it. even if that task is relaxing. ;)
Super strong. Be careful!! Made me overwhelmed and sick. Like the lids are off all the mind buckets and you are processing at super speed....generating ideas too fast. Once it wore off a bit I was content and happy and fell asleep. Good for a cry.
All time favorite strain! I’m a heavy smoker and use it to help my anxiety/depression and I’ve never had another strain that helped me combat so much of my social anxiety. A bowl or 2 of this and I’m chatty Cathy 😂 It’s a great social strain! 10/10