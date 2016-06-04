ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
UK Cheese reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain UK Cheese.

Effects

394 people reported 3068 effects
Happy 60%
Relaxed 54%
Euphoric 48%
Uplifted 47%
Hungry 30%
Stress 34%
Pain 30%
Depression 28%
Anxiety 27%
Insomnia 17%
Dry mouth 38%
Dry eyes 23%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 5%

Reviews

573

Avatar for mixtereanna
Member since 2020
Was feeling a bit restless and dabbed a nice glob. Nice calming effects and lots of pain relief.
feelings
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Nikkibaby6899
Member since 2019
this shit for sure caught me off guard and got me blitzzzzzed... therefore it's in my top 15 at least. this is a great strain for any time. anything you gotta do, you can count on this bud to help you accomplish it. even if that task is relaxing. ;)
feelings
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for iggypoptarts
Member since 2019
Great strain!!
feelings
feelings
ArousedFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for bmcdaniel8511
Member since 2014
This is probably one of my favorite strains I’ve tried. It’s a pretty clear head high and nice body high, not too strong (which I like) happy, relaxed and giggly.
feelings
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Photos

Avatar for HeavensToBetsy
Member since 2018
Super strong. Be careful!! Made me overwhelmed and sick. Like the lids are off all the mind buckets and you are processing at super speed....generating ideas too fast. Once it wore off a bit I was content and happy and fell asleep. Good for a cry.
feelings
feelings
Creative
Avatar for Phillyyyyyyy
Member since 2019
Ripped bong, can’t read.
feelings
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for codirae3
Member since 2019
All time favorite strain! I’m a heavy smoker and use it to help my anxiety/depression and I’ve never had another strain that helped me combat so much of my social anxiety. A bowl or 2 of this and I’m chatty Cathy 😂 It’s a great social strain! 10/10
feelings
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for McDAsh420
Member since 2019
Good strain for afternoon and night activities!
feelings
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxed